Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (48-35) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-38)

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Monday, June 30, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | TOR: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | TOR: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 9-5, 2.92 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 5.63 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (9-5) for the Yankees and Max Scherzer for the Blue Jays. Rodon's team is 5-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has a record of 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Scherzer has started two games with set spreads, and the Blue Jays went 1-1-0. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Scherzer start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60.1%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while New York is a -152 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.

The Yankees-Blue Jays game on June 30 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 45, or 61.6%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 30 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 82 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 82 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 38-44-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have gone 25-24 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51% of those games).

Toronto has a record of 2-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have played in 82 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-35-3).

The Blue Jays have collected a 50-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 61% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 110 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .722. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .356 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .270 with 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 56th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Bellinger heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Anthony Volpe has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a has .384 on-base percentage to pace the Blue Jays. He's batting .280 while slugging .451.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 40th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is slugging .427 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

George Springer paces the Blue Jays with 67 hits.

Alejandro Kirk has nine doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .315.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/29/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/27/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/16/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

