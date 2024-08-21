Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (73-53) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-52)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: BSGL

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | CLE: (+164)

NYY: (-196) | CLE: (+164) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 6-10, 4.20 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (6-10) to the mound, while Joey Cantillo will take the ball for the Guardians. Cortes and his team have a record of 8-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Cortes' team has a record of 7-14 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Cantillo did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (63.2%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Yankees, Cleveland is the underdog at +164, and New York is -196 playing at home.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Guardians are -126 to cover, and the Yankees are +105.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Guardians game on August 21, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 52, or 55.3%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 13-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -196 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 123 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 61-62-0 against the spread in their 123 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 46.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-25).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 123 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-56-7).

The Guardians are 64-59-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.463), slugging percentage (.709) and total hits (147) this season. He has a .332 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .447 with five doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .299 with 24 doubles, four triples, 35 home runs and 105 walks. He's slugging .603 with an on-base percentage of .431.

He is 10th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Anthony Volpe has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.300/.386.

Volpe brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Alex Verdugo has been key for New York with 106 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a slugging percentage of .534 and has 133 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .242 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan a has .375 on-base percentage to lead the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .252 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/12/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/11/2023: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/10/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

