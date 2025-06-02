Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

Red Sox vs Angels Game Info

Boston Red Sox (29-32) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-32)

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSW

Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

BOS: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)

BOS: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-2, 2.70 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-2, 3.39 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Richard Fitts (0-2) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-2) will answer the bell for the Angels. Fitts and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fitts' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 8-3-0 ATS in Anderson's 11 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 7-3 in Anderson's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (57.3%)

Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -146 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Angels Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Red Sox are +134 to cover, and the Angels are -162.

The Red Sox-Angels contest on June 2 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 61 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 31-30-0 in 61 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 47 total times this season. They've gone 21-26 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Angels have played in 58 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-27-1).

The Angels have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 27-31-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads Boston with an OBP of .408 this season while batting .286 with 47 walks and 37 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .515.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.329/.485.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 45 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .356.

Rafaela takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .217 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .272.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 149th in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .372 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .376 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Zach Neto is batting .270 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

Logan O'Hoppe has 46 hits to pace his team.

