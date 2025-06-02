Red Sox vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Angels Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (29-32) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-32)
- Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and FDSW
Red Sox vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | LAA: (+124)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+134) | LAA: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Red Sox vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-2, 2.70 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-2, 3.39 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Richard Fitts (0-2) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-2) will answer the bell for the Angels. Fitts and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Fitts' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 8-3-0 ATS in Anderson's 11 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 7-3 in Anderson's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Red Sox vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Red Sox win (57.3%)
Red Sox vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -146 favorite at home.
Red Sox vs Angels Spread
- The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Red Sox are +134 to cover, and the Angels are -162.
Red Sox vs Angels Over/Under
- The Red Sox-Angels contest on June 2 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have won in 20, or 48.8%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Boston has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 61 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 31-30-0 in 61 games with a line this season.
- The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 47 total times this season. They've gone 21-26 in those games.
- Los Angeles has a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.
- The Angels have played in 58 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-27-1).
- The Angels have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 27-31-0 against the spread.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers leads Boston with an OBP of .408 this season while batting .286 with 47 walks and 37 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .515.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Jarren Duran leads Boston in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 23 extra-base hits. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.
- Wilyer Abreu has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.329/.485.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 45 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .356.
- Rafaela takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is hitting .217 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .272.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 149th in batting average, 156th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .372 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .376 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.
- He is currently 50th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Zach Neto is batting .270 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Logan O'Hoppe has 46 hits to pace his team.
