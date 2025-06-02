Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Monday.
Reds vs Brewers Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (29-31) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-28)
- Date: Monday, June 2, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSOH, and FDSWI
Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | MIL: (-104)
- Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 6-3, 4.60 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 0-1, 6.00 ERA
The Reds will give the nod to Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA). Singer's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Singer's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Civale starts, the Brewers have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Civale start this season -- they lost.
Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (58.8%)
Reds vs Brewers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Brewers reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-112) and Milwaukee as the underdog (-104) on the road.
Reds vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Brewers are +158 to cover, while the Reds are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Reds vs Brewers Over/Under
- Reds versus Brewers, on June 2, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.
- This season Cincinnati has been victorious 11 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 58 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 30-28-0 against the spread.
- The Brewers have put together a 9-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.1% of those games).
- Milwaukee has a 7-18 record (winning only 28% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Brewers have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-34-1).
- The Brewers have put together a 33-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.9% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has 60 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .258 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .455.
- He is 80th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.
- TJ Friedl has a slash line of .300/.382/.419 this season and a team-best OPS of .801.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.
- Gavin Lux is batting .291 with a .400 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.
- Santiago Espinal has been key for Cincinnati with 44 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .305.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Jackson Chourio has racked up a slugging percentage of .441, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .285.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Chourio heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .233 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- His batting average is 128th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 82nd in slugging.
- Brice Turang is batting .274 with six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.
- William Contreras is hitting .251 with seven doubles, five home runs and 36 walks.
Reds vs Brewers Head to Head
- 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
