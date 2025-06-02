Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Monday.

Reds vs Brewers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (29-31) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-28)

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSOH, and FDSWI

Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158)

CIN: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 6-3, 4.60 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 0-1, 6.00 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Brady Singer (6-3, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Aaron Civale (0-1, 6.00 ERA). Singer's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Singer's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Civale starts, the Brewers have gone 2-1-0 against the spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Civale start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.8%)

Reds vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Brewers reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-112) and Milwaukee as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Reds vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Brewers are +158 to cover, while the Reds are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Brewers Over/Under

Reds versus Brewers, on June 2, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 11 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 58 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 30-28-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have put together a 9-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.1% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 7-18 record (winning only 28% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-34-1).

The Brewers have put together a 33-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.9% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 60 hits, which leads Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .258 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .455.

He is 80th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

TJ Friedl has a slash line of .300/.382/.419 this season and a team-best OPS of .801.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux is batting .291 with a .400 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Santiago Espinal has been key for Cincinnati with 44 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .305.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a slugging percentage of .441, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .285.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Chourio heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .233 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 128th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 102nd, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Brice Turang is batting .274 with six doubles, four home runs and 27 walks.

William Contreras is hitting .251 with seven doubles, five home runs and 36 walks.

Reds vs Brewers Head to Head

4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

