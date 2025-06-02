Marlins vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Miami Marlins taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Marlins vs Rockies Game Info

Miami Marlins (23-34) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-50)

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and COLR

Marlins vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIA: (-198) | COL: (+166)

MIA: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

MIA: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Marlins vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-4, 4.53 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 1-7, 7.13 ERA

The Marlins will call on Max Meyer (3-4) versus the Rockies and German Marquez (1-7). When Meyer starts, his team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season. Meyer's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 4-7-0 ATS in Marquez's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-8 record in Marquez's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (61.8%)

Marlins vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Marlins, Colorado is the underdog at +166, and Miami is -198 playing at home.

Marlins vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Marlins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +112 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are -134.

Marlins vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Marlins-Rockies on June 2, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins have been favorites in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Miami the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -198 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Marlins' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 57 opportunities.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 31-26-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 14.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-47).

Colorado has a record of 5-34 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer (12.8%).

In the 58 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-34-2).

The Rockies have put together a 20-38-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers leads Miami in OBP (.353), slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (55) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average is 89th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 122nd, and his slugging percentage 117th.

Otto Lopez has collected 35 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Agustin Ramirez has seven home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Ramirez has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a .427 slugging percentage, which leads the Rockies. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 67th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Jordan Beck has racked up 44 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 96th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 109th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Ryan McMahon a has .322 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

