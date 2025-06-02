Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 2

Will Byron Buxton or Brent Rooker go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 14% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Drew Avans (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jonah Bride (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) DaShawn Keirsey Jr. (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Liam Hicks (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Victor Mesa Jr. (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +154 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 57 games (has homered in 35.1% of games)

+154 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 57 games (has homered in 35.1% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 58 games (has homered in 19% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 60 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Eric Haase (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 50 games Garrett Hampson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games LaMonte Wade (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox