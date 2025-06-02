MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 2
Will Max Meyer strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can German Marquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Minnesota Twins at Athletics
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Aaron Civale (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox
- Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +152, Under -196) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances