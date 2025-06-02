Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 2

Will Max Meyer strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can German Marquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Aaron Civale (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox