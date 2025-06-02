FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Will Max Meyer strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can German Marquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

  • Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds

  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Aaron Civale (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox

  • Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +152, Under -196) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

