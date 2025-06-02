Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Monday.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (39-21) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-41)

Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

Monday, June 2, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-220) | CHW: (+184)

DET: (-220) | CHW: (+184) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

DET: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 3-6, 3.94 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-6, 4.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (3-6) to the mound, while Jonathan Cannon (2-6) will get the nod for the White Sox. Flaherty's team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). The White Sox have gone 3-6-0 ATS in Cannon's nine starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 1-8 in Cannon's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (64.4%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -220, and Chicago is +184 playing at home.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (+114 to cover), and Detroit is -137 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Tigers-White Sox on June 2 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 25, or 69.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 6-1 when favored by -220 or more this year.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 27 of 59 chances this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 33-26-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 16-40 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

Chicago is 5-20 (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-28-3).

The White Sox have gone 31-26-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 48 hits, batting .235 this season with 28 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .510.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 45 hits. He's batting .269 while slugging .407.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .268 with a .298 OBP and 22 RBI for Detroit this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high OBP (.313), and paces the White Sox in hits (49). He's batting .236 and slugging.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 122nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 82nd in slugging.

Luis Robert is batting .180 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .291 with an on-base percentage of .270.

His batting average ranks 164th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 158th, and he is 161st in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .246 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .281 with four doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/23/2024: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

