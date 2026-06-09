Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (39-26) vs. Cleveland Guardians (37-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: TBS, CleGuardians.TV, and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | CLE: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | CLE: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | CLE: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 1-1, 2.00 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-5, 4.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (1-1) to the mound, while Slade Cecconi (3-5) will answer the bell for the Guardians. Cole and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cole's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Guardians are 4-7-0 against the spread when Cecconi starts. The Guardians have a 2-6 record in Cecconi's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.6%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Yankees, Cleveland is the underdog at +114, and New York is -134 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Guardians. The Yankees are +126 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -152.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Guardians game on June 9 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 35 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 30-16 when favored by -134 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 28 of 62 chances this season.

The Yankees are 31-31-0 against the spread in their 62 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have gone 16-12 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cleveland is 10-8 (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 64 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-31-0).

The Guardians have covered 50% of their games this season, going 32-32-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 66 hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .641. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .304 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .276 with 13 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He is 42nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in the majors.

Bellinger has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .227 with a .403 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Grisham has recorded a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has been key for New York with 52 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a team-high .425 slugging percentage. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Brayan Rocchio leads his team with a .365 OBP, and has a club-best .408 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .284.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 29th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter is batting .254 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Angel Martinez's 49 hits pace his team.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

6/8/2026: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/4/2026: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2026: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2026: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/5/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/4/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/3/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!