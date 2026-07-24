White Sox vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Astros Game Info

Chicago White Sox (54-47) vs. Houston Astros (50-54)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SCHN

White Sox vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-136) | HOU: (+116)

CHW: (-136) | HOU: (+116) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170)

CHW: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

White Sox vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin (White Sox) - 9-5, 3.31 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-5, 4.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Davis Martin (9-5) to the mound, while Spencer Arrighetti (7-5) will get the nod for the Astros. Martin's team is 11-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martin's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Arrighetti's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Arrighetti's starts this season, and they went 7-4 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (58.9%)

White Sox vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-White Sox, Houston is the underdog at +116, and Chicago is -136 playing at home.

White Sox vs Astros Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Astros. The White Sox are +140 to cover, and the Astros are -170.

The over/under for the White Sox versus Astros contest on July 24 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

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White Sox vs Astros Betting Trends

The White Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 3-2 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The White Sox and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 57-41-0 against the spread in their 98 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have put together a 30-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Houston has gone 15-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (50%).

The Astros have played in 104 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-46-4).

The Astros have gone 50-54-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 90 hits, which is best among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .245 with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .486.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 93rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Sam Antonacci leads Chicago with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .278 with 24 walks and 52 runs scored. He's slugging .408.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .220 with a .468 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Chase Meidroth leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.382) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .433, a slugging percentage of .656, and has 122 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .328).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage is first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .459 with four doubles, five home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .263. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average is 58th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 64th in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .234 with 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .302 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

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