Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Angels Game Info

San Francisco Giants (42-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-62)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ABTV

Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-174) | LAA: (+146)

SF: (-174) | LAA: (+146) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | LAA: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | LAA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-7, 3.87 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 3-3, 8.23 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (5-7, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (3-3, 8.23 ERA). When Webb starts, his team is 7-10-0 against the spread this season. Webb's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels are 4-4-0 ATS in Rodriguez's eight starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 3-4 record in Rodriguez's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (65.5%)

Giants vs Angels Moneyline

The Giants vs Angels moneyline has San Francisco as a -174 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +146 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Angels Spread

The Giants are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -150 to cover.

Giants vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Angels contest on July 24 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Angels Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Francisco this season, with a -174 moneyline set for this game.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 99 opportunities.

The Giants are 43-56-0 against the spread in their 99 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have compiled a 29-49 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Los Angeles has a 5-13 record (winning only 27.8% of its games).

The Angels have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-55-2).

The Angels have a 54-48-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.805) this season. He has a .320 batting average, an on-base percentage of .359, and a slugging percentage of .446.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 102 hits. He is batting .273 this season and has 38 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among all qualified, he ranks 47th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .302 with a .427 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Lee heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Rafael Devers has 20 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up 71 hits with a .388 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .234 and slugging .459.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 116th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 49th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .238. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 108th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jo Adell has a .398 slugging percentage, which paces the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

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