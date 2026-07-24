Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Minnesota Twins face the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Athletics Game Info

Minnesota Twins (51-53) vs. Athletics (43-59)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NBCS-CA

Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-148) | OAK: (+126)

MIN: (-148) | OAK: (+126) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-7, 5.40 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 4-4, 6.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (4-7) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (4-4) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Matthews starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Matthews' team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Lopez's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 5-5 in Lopez's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (56.2%)

Twins vs Athletics Moneyline

The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -148 favorite, while the Athletics are a +126 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Athletics Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +140 to cover, while the Athletics are -170 to cover.

Twins vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Athletics on July 24 is 9.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

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Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 102 games with a total this season.

The Twins are 56-46-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 41.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-38).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 9-13 (40.9%).

The Athletics have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-50-1).

The Athletics have covered 46.1% of their games this season, going 47-55-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He has a .251 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (87) this season while batting .274 with 42 extra-base hits. He's slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 44th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Buxton takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Bell has hit 13 homers with a team-high .419 SLG this season.

Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with 79 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .479.

Clemens enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has put up a slugging percentage of .497 and has 98 hits, both team-best marks for the Athletics. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Langeliers takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 46 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 87th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jacob Wilson has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.

Jeff McNeil has 11 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while hitting .238.

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