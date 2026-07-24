Twins vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Minnesota Twins face the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Athletics Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (51-53) vs. Athletics (43-59)
- Date: Friday, July 24, 2026
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and NBCS-CA
Twins vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-148) | OAK: (+126)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Twins vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 4-7, 5.40 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 4-4, 6.64 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (4-7) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (4-4) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Matthews starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Matthews' team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Lopez's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 5-5 in Lopez's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Twins vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (56.2%)
Twins vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Twins vs Athletics moneyline has the Twins as a -148 favorite, while the Athletics are a +126 underdog on the road.
Twins vs Athletics Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Twins are +140 to cover, while the Athletics are -170 to cover.
Twins vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for Twins-Athletics on July 24 is 9.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.
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Twins vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Twins have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those contests.
- This season, the Twins have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 102 games with a total this season.
- The Twins are 56-46-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Athletics have won 41.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (27-38).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 9-13 (40.9%).
- The Athletics have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-50-1).
- The Athletics have covered 46.1% of their games this season, going 47-55-0 against the spread.
Twins Player Leaders
- Brooks Lee leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He has a .251 batting average and an on-base percentage of .307.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 73rd in slugging.
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (87) this season while batting .274 with 42 extra-base hits. He's slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 44th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
- Buxton takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
- Josh Bell has hit 13 homers with a team-high .419 SLG this season.
- Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with 79 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .479.
- Clemens enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has put up a slugging percentage of .497 and has 98 hits, both team-best marks for the Athletics. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Langeliers takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 46 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- He is 87th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Jacob Wilson has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.
- Jeff McNeil has 11 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while hitting .238.
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