Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (52-50) vs. Cincinnati Reds (47-54)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Reds.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-164) | CIN: (+138)

STL: (-164) | CIN: (+138) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

STL: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-7, 4.78 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 3-7, 5.75 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Dustin May (5-7, 4.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Rhett Lowder (3-7, 5.75 ERA). May's team is 11-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. May's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 6-8-0 against the spread when Lowder starts. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Lowder's starts this season, and they went 5-7 in those games.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.2%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -164 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Cardinals are +128 to cover, and the Reds are -154.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Reds on July 24, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (57.1%) in those games.

St. Louis has played as a favorite of -164 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 56-44-0 against the spread in their 100 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have a 31-36 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Cincinnati has a 4-7 record (winning only 36.4% of its games).

The Reds have played in 99 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-43-1).

The Reds are 54-45-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .519, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .291 batting average and an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has 25 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .284 and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 24th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in the major leagues.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .259 with a .403 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Wetherholt takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 90 hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a slugging percentage of .472, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .249 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 90 hits and a .351 OBP. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .503.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is batting .237 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Spencer Steer is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

6/7/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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