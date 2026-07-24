Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (52-49) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-56)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: Apple TV+ and TVA Sports

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-122) | TOR: (+104)

BOS: (-122) | TOR: (+104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-215) | TOR: -1.5 (+176)

BOS: +1.5 (-215) | TOR: -1.5 (+176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval (Red Sox) - 0-0, 4.82 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 4-5, 3.78 ERA

The probable starters are Patrick Sandoval for the Red Sox and Trey Yesavage (4-5) for the Blue Jays. Sandoval and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Sandoval's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Blue Jays have gone 4-10-0 against the spread when Yesavage starts. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in five of Yesavage's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.2%)

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays reveal Boston as the favorite (-122) and Toronto as the underdog (+104) on the road.

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are +176 to cover, while the Red Sox are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Blue Jays contest on July 24 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (50%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 23-26 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 99 opportunities.

In 99 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 47-52-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 15-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.9% of those games).

Toronto has an 8-17 record (winning only 32% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 102 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-47-1).

The Blue Jays have covered 46.1% of their games this season, going 47-55-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 97 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season. He has a .293 batting average and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is fifth in slugging.

Contreras will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .467 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .261 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 63rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Caleb Durbin is batting .237 with a .300 OBP and 44 RBI for Boston this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .423 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads his team with a .340 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .353.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 67th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has 81 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is hitting .229 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/18/2026: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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