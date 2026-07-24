Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Rangers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (51-52) vs. Texas Rangers (51-51)
- Date: Friday, July 24, 2026
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: CW33 and Mariners.TV
Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | TEX: (+100)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-4, 2.27 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 6-8, 4.80 ERA
The probable starters are Bryce Miller (4-4) for the Mariners and MacKenzie Gore (6-8) for the Rangers. Miller's team is 1-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Rangers are 7-14-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Rangers are 5-5 in Gore's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (50.6%)
Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline
- Texas is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -118 favorite on the road.
Mariners vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rangers are -178 to cover, and the Mariners are +146.
Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Mariners versus Rangers contest on July 24 has been set at 7.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
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Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 46, or 52.9%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Seattle has a record of 44-36 when favored by -118 or more this year.
- Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 102 chances this season.
- The Mariners are 37-65-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have won 45.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-26).
- Texas is 14-22 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.
- The Rangers have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-43-5).
- The Rangers have a 47-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.5% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has 97 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .443.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has an OPS of .682, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .359 this season. He's batting .261.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 125th.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.320/.427.
- Rodriguez enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Cole Young has 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung has accumulated 104 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .441 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .294.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .268 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- Jake Burger is batting .237 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
- Ezequiel Duran is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head
- 4/19/2026: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/18/2026: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
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