Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (51-52) vs. Texas Rangers (51-51)

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday, July 24, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-118) | TEX: (+100)

SEA: (-118) | TEX: (+100) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178)

SEA: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-4, 2.27 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 6-8, 4.80 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (4-4) for the Mariners and MacKenzie Gore (6-8) for the Rangers. Miller's team is 1-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Miller's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Rangers are 7-14-0 against the spread when Gore starts. The Rangers are 5-5 in Gore's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (50.6%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -118 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rangers are -178 to cover, and the Mariners are +146.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Rangers contest on July 24 has been set at 7.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 46, or 52.9%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 44-36 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 102 chances this season.

The Mariners are 37-65-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 45.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-26).

Texas is 14-22 (winning only 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-43-5).

The Rangers have a 47-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 97 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .682, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .359 this season. He's batting .261.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 63rd, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 125th.

Naylor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has 93 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.320/.427.

Rodriguez enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Cole Young has 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has accumulated 104 hits with a .361 on-base percentage and a .441 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rangers. He's batting .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 62nd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .268 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is batting .237 with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .267 with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

4/19/2026: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/18/2026: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/2/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/31/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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