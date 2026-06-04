Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (36-25) vs. Cleveland Guardians (36-27)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and CleGuardians.TV

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | CLE: (+138)

NYY: (-164) | CLE: (+138) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | CLE: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 1-2, 3.32 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-5, 5.25 ERA

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (1-2) versus the Guardians and Slade Cecconi (3-5). Rodon's team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Cecconi starts, the Guardians are 3-7-0 against the spread. The Guardians have a 2-5 record in Cecconi's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (65.7%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while New York is a -164 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Guardians are -146 to cover, and the Yankees are +122.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Guardians game on June 4 has been set at 8.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (61.1%) in those games.

New York has a record of 13-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 58 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 58 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 29-29-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 15 of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

Cleveland is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-28-0).

The Guardians have covered 50.8% of their games this season, going 30-29-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 62 hits and an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .647. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .304 batting average, as well.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Rice will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with five doubles, two triples, a home run, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 51st, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 43rd.

Aaron Judge has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .533 this season.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 40 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a .433 slugging percentage, which paces the Guardians. He's batting .245 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Chase DeLauter is batting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated a team-best .369 on-base percentage.

Angel Martinez has collected 47 hits to lead his team.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

6/3/2026: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2026: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/5/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/4/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/3/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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