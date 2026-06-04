Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Baltimore Orioles.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (25-34) vs. Baltimore Orioles (29-32)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

BOS: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-170) | BAL: -1.5 (+140)

BOS: +1.5 (-170) | BAL: -1.5 (+140) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-5, 5.63 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-6, 6.84 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (2-5, 5.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Trevor Rogers (2-6, 6.84 ERA). Bello's team is 1-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bello's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Orioles have a 2-8-0 ATS record in Rogers' 10 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for three Rogers starts this season -- they lost every game.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.5%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -108 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

Red Sox versus Orioles, on June 4, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

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Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 17 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 25-34-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have put together a 12-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Baltimore has gone 12-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (44.4%).

The Orioles have played in 61 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-25-1).

The Orioles have covered 47.5% of their games this season, going 29-32-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .422 this season. He has a .280 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 36th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 56 hits and an OBP of .381, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .281 and slugging .497.

His batting average ranks 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Jarren Duran has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Duran takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .311 with a triple, four home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 55 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Rafaela brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 56 hits with a .448 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Orioles. He's batting .241 and with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Alonso brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .393 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 94th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 135th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a team-best .427 slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .253.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

6/2/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/26/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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