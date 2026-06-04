Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (37-22) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-38)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-180) | SF: (+152)

MIL: (-180) | SF: (+152) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+110) | SF: +1.5 (-132)

MIL: -1.5 (+110) | SF: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Coleman Crow (Brewers) - 0-0, 3.14 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 2-5, 5.59 ERA

The Brewers will look to Coleman Crow against the Giants and Adrian Houser (2-5). Crow and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Crow's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Giants have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Houser's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Houser's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those games.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.8%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +152 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Giants are -132 to cover, and the Brewers are +110.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Brewers-Giants on June 4, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 35-24-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have a 14-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, San Francisco has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

In the 62 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-27-4).

The Giants are 25-37-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.402) this season, fueled by 56 hits. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .456.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 54th in slugging.

Turang hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a triple, four walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras has hit four homers this season while driving in 36 runs. He's batting .283 this season and slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging in MLB.

Jake Bauers has 50 hits and is batting .270 this season.

Sal Frelick has been key for Milwaukee with 41 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .311.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .364 on-base percentage and a .430 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Giants. He's batting .322.

Including all qualified players, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 73rd in slugging.

Arraez takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Casey Schmitt's 59 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .310 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

Willy Adames has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .242.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

6/3/2026: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/1/2026: 16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

16-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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