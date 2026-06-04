Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ABC

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-166) Golden Knights (+138) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.7%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Vegas, the underdog, is -205.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Golden Knights matchup on June 4 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights reveal Carolina as the favorite (-166) and Vegas as the underdog (+138) on the road.

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