Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 4
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBC 10 and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Phillies (32-29), Padres (32-28)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 61.66%
- Padres Win Probability: 38.34%
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Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Yankees (36-25), Guardians (36-27)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 65.71%
- Guardians Win Probability: 34.29%
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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Trevor Rogers
- Records: Red Sox (26-34), Orioles (29-33)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.50%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.50%
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San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Coleman Crow vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Brewers (37-22), Giants (24-38)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.85%
- Giants Win Probability: 44.15%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Mason Fluharty
- Records: Braves (42-20), Blue Jays (29-33)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -205
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 65.79%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.21%
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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Morris vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Twins (29-34), Royals (24-38)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 51.01%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.99%
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Athletics at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Cubs (32-30), Athletics (30-31)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.76%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.24%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SCHN and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jared Jones
- Records: Astros (28-35), Pirates (33-29)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 54.34%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.66%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Diamondbacks (32-29), Dodgers (40-22)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.74%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.26%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.