Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 4

There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's MLB schedule, including the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBC 10 and SDPA

NBC 10 and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Lucas Giolito

Zack Wheeler vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Phillies (32-29), Padres (32-28)

Phillies (32-29), Padres (32-28) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Padres Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 61.66%

61.66% Padres Win Probability: 38.34%

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Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CLEG

YES and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Slade Cecconi

Carlos Rodon vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Yankees (36-25), Guardians (36-27)

Yankees (36-25), Guardians (36-27) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 65.71%

65.71% Guardians Win Probability: 34.29%

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Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MASN

NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello vs. Trevor Rogers

Brayan Bello vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Red Sox (26-34), Orioles (29-33)

Red Sox (26-34), Orioles (29-33) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.50%

55.50% Orioles Win Probability: 44.50%

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San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-BA

BREW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Coleman Crow vs. Adrian Houser

Coleman Crow vs. Adrian Houser Records: Brewers (37-22), Giants (24-38)

Brewers (37-22), Giants (24-38) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Giants Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.85%

55.85% Giants Win Probability: 44.15%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SN1

BravesVsn and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Mason Fluharty

Chris Sale vs. Mason Fluharty Records: Braves (42-20), Blue Jays (29-33)

Braves (42-20), Blue Jays (29-33) Braves Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 65.79%

65.79% Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.21%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and ROYL

MNNT and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Andrew Morris vs. Seth Lugo

Andrew Morris vs. Seth Lugo Records: Twins (29-34), Royals (24-38)

Twins (29-34), Royals (24-38) Royals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Twins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 51.01%

51.01% Royals Win Probability: 48.99%

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Athletics at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-CA

MARQ and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. J.T. Ginn

Shota Imanaga vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Cubs (32-30), Athletics (30-31)

Cubs (32-30), Athletics (30-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.76%

60.76% Athletics Win Probability: 39.24%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SCHN and SportsNet PT

Fox Sports 1 and SCHN and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jared Jones

Kai-Wei Teng vs. Jared Jones Records: Astros (28-35), Pirates (33-29)

Astros (28-35), Pirates (33-29) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 54.34%

54.34% Pirates Win Probability: 45.66%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Justin Wrobleski

Ryne Nelson vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Diamondbacks (32-29), Dodgers (40-22)

Diamondbacks (32-29), Dodgers (40-22) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.74%

60.74% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 39.26%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.