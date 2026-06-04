Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (31-29) vs. San Diego Padres (32-27)

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC 10 and Padres.TV

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-200) | SD: (+168)

PHI: (-200) | SD: (+168) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+102) | SD: +1.5 (-122)

PHI: -1.5 (+102) | SD: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 4-1, 2.27 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Padres) - 2-0, 4.97 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (4-1, 2.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Lucas Giolito (2-0, 4.97 ERA). Wheeler's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. In all of Giolito's three starts that had a set spread, the Padres covered. The Padres have played when named the moneyline underdog for three of Giolito's starts this season, and they won every game.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (61.7%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Padres reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-200) and San Diego as the underdog (+168) on the road.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and Philadelphia is +102 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

Phillies versus Padres, on June 4, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 23 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 4-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 59 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 18-41-0 in 59 games with a line this season.

The Padres have gone 14-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.9% of those games).

San Diego has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

In the 59 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-34-1).

The Padres are 33-26-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 55 hits. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 50 hits. He is batting .231 this season and has 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .588 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifiers, he is 118th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.482) powered by 17 extra-base hits.

Trea Turner has seven home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Turner brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 116th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads his team with 41 hits. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 90th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .171 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s .347 OBP and .330 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

6/2/2026: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/27/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/13/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/12/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

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