Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (36-24) vs. Cleveland Guardians (35-27)

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and CleGuardians.TV

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | CLE: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | CLE: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 8-3, 3.07 ERA

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (1-0) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (8-3). Cole has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cole's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Guardians have gone 7-4-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have a 2-1 record in Williams' three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (55.9%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -148 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +126 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (-176 to cover), and New York is +146 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Guardians game on June 3 has been set at 7.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win 20 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 57 opportunities.

The Yankees are 29-28-0 against the spread in their 57 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 14-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

Cleveland is 6-4 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 58 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-28-0).

The Guardians have gone 29-29-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 61 hits and an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .650. He's batting .305.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in slugging.

Rice has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .274 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is 48th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualified batters.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with four walks and two RBIs.

Aaron Judge has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .533 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .209 with a .329 OBP and 31 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with four walks and two RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .236 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with five doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio has put up a .376 on-base percentage and a .416 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Guardians.

Angel Martinez has 46 hits to pace his team.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

6/2/2026: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/5/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/4/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/3/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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