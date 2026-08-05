Rangers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Giants Game Info

Texas Rangers (55-58) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-65)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-BA

Rangers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-190) | SF: (+176)

TEX: (-190) | SF: (+176) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134)

TEX: -1.5 (+112) | SF: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rangers) vs Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 2-2, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will hand the ball to Whisenhunt (2-2, 5.01), while the Rangers' starter for this game has yet to be determined. The Giants are 3-1-0 against the spread when Whisenhunt starts. The Giants are 1-2 in Whisenhunt's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.7%)

Rangers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -190 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Giants Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Rangers are +112 to cover, and the Giants are -134.

Rangers vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rangers-Giants on Aug. 5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 25, or 48.1%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Texas this season, with a -190 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 112 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 52-60-0 in 112 games with a line this season.

The Giants have compiled a 25-44 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-50-8 record against the over/under.

The Giants are 50-60-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran leads Texas in total hits (98) this season while batting .274 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 37th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in slugging percentage (.431) thanks to 41 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Joc Pederson is batting .253 with a .505 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Jake Burger has been key for Texas with 94 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has a .341 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .306.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks sixth in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Lee takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Rafael Devers is hitting .248 with 27 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average ranks 88th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 32 walks while batting .222.

Bryce Eldridge is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Rangers vs Giants Head to Head

8/3/2026: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/26/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/25/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2023: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2023: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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