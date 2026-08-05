Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (58-56) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-60)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SNET

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | TOR: (+112)

HOU: (-122) | TOR: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+176) | TOR: +1.5 (-215)

HOU: -1.5 (+176) | TOR: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 3-1, 3.42 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Blue Jays) - 2-6, 5.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-6) will get the nod for the Blue Jays. Brown's team is 6-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Blue Jays have a 4-11-0 record against the spread in Taillon's starts. The Blue Jays are 3-3 in Taillon's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.9%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Houston is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +112 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Astros are +176 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -215.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Blue Jays contest on Aug. 5, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 22 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 15 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 61 of 114 chances this season.

The Astros are 57-57-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have put together an 18-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Toronto is 6-11 (winning just 35.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-55-1).

The Blue Jays have collected a 52-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.443), slugging percentage (.648) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .330 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .444 with four doubles, seven walks and four RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Walker enters this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .320 this season.

Pena takes a 15-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .404 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has put up a slugging percentage of .413, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 15th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .338 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .352.

His batting average is 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 137th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto has put up 93 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Astros vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/3/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/24/2026: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/22/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2025: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!