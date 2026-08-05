Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 5
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many solid options on Wednesday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Astros (58-56), Blue Jays (53-60)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -166
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.86%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.14%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network and MARQ and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Cubs (64-49), Dodgers (69-44)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.37%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 41.63%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Carson Whisenhunt
- Records: Rangers (55-58), Giants (48-65)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 61.68%
- Giants Win Probability: 38.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Rockies (45-68), Rays (66-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 67.07%
- Rockies Win Probability: 32.93%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Orioles (55-58), Angels (43-70)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 61.41%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.59%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Phillies (61-53), Nationals (55-60)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.29%
- Nationals Win Probability: 48.71%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Guardians (57-56), Mets (47-66)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.54%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.46%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Jacob Lopez
- Records: Reds (53-58), Athletics (45-67)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -136
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 52.65%
- Athletics Win Probability: 47.35%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Andre Pallante
- Records: Yankees (63-50), Cardinals (56-57)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 61.89%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 38.11%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Sean Burke
- Records: Red Sox (60-51), White Sox (59-52)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.92%
- White Sox Win Probability: 44.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Braves (67-45), Marlins (58-55)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 52.60%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.40%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Royals (46-67), Twins (56-57)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -112
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 50.23%
- Royals Win Probability: 49.77%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Brewers (69-43), Pirates (57-57)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 54.62%
- Brewers Win Probability: 45.38%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Drew Anderson
- Records: Mariners (55-58), Tigers (54-58)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.78%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.22%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Diamondbacks (60-53), Padres (58-55)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.21%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.79%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.