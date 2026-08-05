Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs is one of many solid options on Wednesday's MLB slate. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SNET

SCHN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Jameson Taillon

Hunter Brown vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Astros (58-56), Blue Jays (53-60)

Astros (58-56), Blue Jays (53-60) Astros Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.86%

53.86% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.14%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network and MARQ and SportsNet LA

MLB Network and MARQ and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Eric Lauer

Shota Imanaga vs. Eric Lauer Records: Cubs (64-49), Dodgers (69-44)

Cubs (64-49), Dodgers (69-44) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.37%

58.37% Dodgers Win Probability: 41.63%

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San Francisco Giants at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-BA

RSN and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: vs. Carson Whisenhunt

vs. Carson Whisenhunt Records: Rangers (55-58), Giants (48-65)

Rangers (55-58), Giants (48-65) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Giants Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 61.68%

61.68% Giants Win Probability: 38.32%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and RAYS

COLR and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Nick Martínez

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Nick Martínez Records: Rockies (45-68), Rays (66-46)

Rockies (45-68), Rays (66-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 67.07%

67.07% Rockies Win Probability: 32.93%

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Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ABTV

MASN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Reid Detmers

Trevor Rogers vs. Reid Detmers Records: Orioles (55-58), Angels (43-70)

Orioles (55-58), Angels (43-70) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Angels Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 61.41%

61.41% Angels Win Probability: 38.59%

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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS

NBCS-PH and NATS Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Jake Irvin

Andrew Painter vs. Jake Irvin Records: Phillies (61-53), Nationals (55-60)

Phillies (61-53), Nationals (55-60) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.29%

51.29% Nationals Win Probability: 48.71%

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New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SNY

CLEG and SNY Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Christian Scott

Tanner Bibee vs. Christian Scott Records: Guardians (57-56), Mets (47-66)

Guardians (57-56), Mets (47-66) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.54%

52.54% Guardians Win Probability: 47.46%

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Athletics at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-CA

CINR and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Rhett Lowder vs. Jacob Lopez

Rhett Lowder vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Reds (53-58), Athletics (45-67)

Reds (53-58), Athletics (45-67) Reds Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 52.65%

52.65% Athletics Win Probability: 47.35%

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St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CARD

Amazon Prime Video and CARD Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Andre Pallante

Will Warren vs. Andre Pallante Records: Yankees (63-50), Cardinals (56-57)

Yankees (63-50), Cardinals (56-57) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 61.89%

61.89% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.11%

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Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CHSN

NESN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Sean Burke

Sonny Gray vs. Sean Burke Records: Red Sox (60-51), White Sox (59-52)

Red Sox (60-51), White Sox (59-52) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.92%

55.92% White Sox Win Probability: 44.08%

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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM

BravesVsn and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Eury Pérez

Bryce Elder vs. Eury Pérez Records: Braves (67-45), Marlins (58-55)

Braves (67-45), Marlins (58-55) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 52.60%

52.60% Braves Win Probability: 47.40%

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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and MNNT

ROYL and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Dean Kremer

Noah Cameron vs. Dean Kremer Records: Royals (46-67), Twins (56-57)

Royals (46-67), Twins (56-57) Royals Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Twins Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 50.23%

50.23% Royals Win Probability: 49.77%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Paul Skenes

Kyle Harrison vs. Paul Skenes Records: Brewers (69-43), Pirates (57-57)

Brewers (69-43), Pirates (57-57) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 54.62%

54.62% Brewers Win Probability: 45.38%

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Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and DSN

SEAM and DSN Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Drew Anderson

Bryan Woo vs. Drew Anderson Records: Mariners (55-58), Tigers (54-58)

Mariners (55-58), Tigers (54-58) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.78%

52.78% Tigers Win Probability: 47.22%

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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt vs. Casey Mize

Mitch Bratt vs. Casey Mize Records: Diamondbacks (60-53), Padres (58-55)

Diamondbacks (60-53), Padres (58-55) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.21%

50.21% Padres Win Probability: 49.79%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.