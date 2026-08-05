Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays are up against the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (66-46) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-68)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Rays.TV

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-154) | COL: (+130)

TB: (-154) | COL: (+130) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122)

TB: -1.5 (+102) | COL: +1.5 (-122) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 10-3, 2.77 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 11-4, 4.47 ERA

The Rays will call on Nick Martinez (10-3) versus the Rockies and Tomoyuki Sugano (11-4). Martínez's team is 16-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martinez's team has won 70% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-3). The Rockies have a 13-5-0 ATS record in Sugano's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 12-6 in those games.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (67.1%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

The Rays vs Rockies moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -154 favorite, while Colorado is a +130 underdog at home.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Rockies are -122 to cover, and the Rays are +102.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Rays-Rockies on Aug. 5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (63.9%) in those games.

This year Tampa Bay has won 10 of 16 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 110 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 110 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 63-47-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 106 total times this season. They've finished 42-64 in those games.

Colorado has a 24-49 record (winning just 32.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-55-3).

The Rockies are 59-51-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (120) this season while batting .283 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .557.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Caminero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with three home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 35 extra-base hits. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Liam Hicks has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.363/.432.

Hicks has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with four walks and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 116 hits.

Aranda has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

TJ Rumfield has a team-high OBP (.376) and slugging percentage (.465). He's batting .296.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 38th in slugging.

Jake McCarthy is batting .289 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 99 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros is batting .271 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 45 walks.

Rays vs Rockies Head to Head

8/3/2026: 13-9 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

13-9 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/30/2025: 6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/29/2025: 2-1 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 3/28/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/7/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/6/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2024: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2023: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/23/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/22/2023: 12-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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