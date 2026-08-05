Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 5

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Dodgers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (64-49) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44)

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and SportsNet LA

Cubs vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-124) | LAD: (+106)

CHC: (-124) | LAD: (+106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+160) | LAD: +1.5 (-194)

CHC: -1.5 (+160) | LAD: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 7-9, 3.67 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Dodgers) - 6-5, 4.50 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Shota Imanaga (7-9, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Eric Lauer (6-5, 4.50 ERA). Imanaga and his team have a record of 7-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Imanaga's team has a record of 8-10 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Dodgers are 7-7-0 ATS in Lauer's 14 starts with a set spread. The Dodgers have a 1-2 record in Lauer's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.4%)

Cubs vs Dodgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Cubs, Los Angeles is the underdog at +106, and Chicago is -124 playing at home.

Cubs vs Dodgers Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Dodgers. The Cubs are +160 to cover, and the Dodgers are -194.

Cubs vs Dodgers Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Dodgers on Aug. 5, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

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Cubs vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (57.1%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 30 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 108 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 52-56-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 112 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-59-0).

The Dodgers are 49-63-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 119 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .536. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

He is 28th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.339/.377.

Seiya Suzuki has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Suzuki enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has accumulated a team-high OBP (.398), and paces the Dodgers in hits (116). He's batting .294 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 11th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Ohtani hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with five doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads his team with a .487 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .309 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 24th in slugging.

Andy Pages is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 39 walks.

Max Muncy has 16 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .255.

Cubs vs Dodgers Head to Head

8/3/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/26/2026: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 12-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/23/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2025: 11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-10 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/13/2025: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/12/2025: 16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

16-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/11/2025: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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