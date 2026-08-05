Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 5

Will Kyle Stowers or Matt Olson go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 31 HR in 113 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 113 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 90 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 108 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees

Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Cesar Prieto (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 105 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 75 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 112 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 112 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 110 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 107 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs