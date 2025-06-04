Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 5

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers square off to tip off the NBA Finals. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The over/under is 231 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 231 -420 +330

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (78%)

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 54-26-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Pacers' 82 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 44 times in 82 opportunities (53.7%).

At home, Oklahoma City owns a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (25-14-1).

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (59.5%) than away games (47.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than away (.439, 18-22-1).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under 53.7% of the time both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5 boards.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 assists and 10.7 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points for the Pacers, plus 3.5 boards and 9.2 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 20.2 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 15.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 2 blocks (second in NBA).

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He is sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field.

