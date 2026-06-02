Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (36-23) vs. Cleveland Guardians (34-27)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and CleGuardians.TV

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-215) | CLE: (+180)

NYY: (-215) | CLE: (+180) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-102) | CLE: +1.5 (-118)

NYY: -1.5 (-102) | CLE: +1.5 (-118) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 7-2, 1.50 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (7-2) to the mound, while Joey Cantillo (4-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians. Schlittler and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Schlittler's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-2. The Guardians are 9-3-0 against the spread when Cantillo starts. The Guardians are 5-1 in Cantillo's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (66.4%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is a -215 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +180 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are -102 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -118.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

Yankees versus Guardians, on June 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 33, or 63.5%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 3-1 when favored by -215 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 25 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 29-27-0 in 56 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have put together a 13-10 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56.5% of those games).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-28-0).

The Guardians have a 28-29-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.658) and total hits (60) this season. He has a .306 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is first in slugging.

Rice hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .545 with four doubles, two triples, a home run, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .271 with 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualified batters, he is 48th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .533 this season.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 39 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .228 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 120th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with three doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Chase DeLauter's .434 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brayan Rocchio has a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.415).

Angel Martinez leads his team with 45 hits.

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