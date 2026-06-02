Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (25-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-32)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-132) | BAL: (+112)

BOS: (-132) | BAL: (+112) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184)

BOS: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 5-2, 2.95 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 2-5, 4.48 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Connelly Early (5-2) against the Orioles and Shane Baz (2-5). Early's team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Early's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). The Orioles have a 4-7-0 ATS record in Baz's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 1-5 record in Baz's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (59.4%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Boston is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +112 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Orioles are -184 to cover, and the Red Sox are +152.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on June 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 6-14 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 58 opportunities.

In 58 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 25-33-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. They've finished 11-15 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Baltimore has gone 4-7 (36.4%).

The Orioles have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-24-1).

The Orioles have gone 28-32-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 19 extra-base hits. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Abreu has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox in OBP (.384) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .286 while slugging .505.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging in MLB.

Jarren Duran has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Duran enters this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with a triple, five home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 53 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .430.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 54 hits, a team-best for the Orioles. He's batting .237 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 106th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Alonso heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Taylor Ward has a .396 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 85th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson has put up a team-high .426 slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

4/26/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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