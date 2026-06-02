Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Boston Red Sox are playing the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (25-33) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-32)
- Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and MASN
Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-132) | BAL: (+112)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | BAL: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 5-2, 2.95 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 2-5, 4.48 ERA
The Red Sox will call on Connelly Early (5-2) against the Orioles and Shane Baz (2-5). Early's team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Early's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). The Orioles have a 4-7-0 ATS record in Baz's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 1-5 record in Baz's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (59.4%)
Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline
- Boston is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +112 underdog on the road.
Red Sox vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Orioles are -184 to cover, and the Red Sox are +152.
Red Sox vs Orioles Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on June 2, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
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Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those contests.
- Boston has a record of 6-14 when favored by -132 or more this year.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 58 opportunities.
- In 58 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 25-33-0 against the spread.
- The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. They've finished 11-15 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Baltimore has gone 4-7 (36.4%).
- The Orioles have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-24-1).
- The Orioles have gone 28-32-0 against the spread this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 19 extra-base hits. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- Abreu has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.
- Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox in OBP (.384) and total hits (56) this season. He's batting .286 while slugging .505.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging in MLB.
- Jarren Duran has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Duran enters this matchup with eight games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .326 with a triple, five home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has been key for Boston with 53 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .430.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 54 hits, a team-best for the Orioles. He's batting .237 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 106th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.
- Alonso heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Taylor Ward has a .396 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .346.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 85th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.
- Gunnar Henderson has put up a team-high .426 slugging percentage.
- Adley Rutschman is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head
- 4/26/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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