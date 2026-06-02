Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (30-29) vs. San Diego Padres (32-26)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS, NBCS-PH, and Padres.TV

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | SD: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | SD: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)

PHI: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.72 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-3, 3.28 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (3-4) for the Phillies and Randy Vasquez (5-3) for the Padres. When Nola starts, his team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season. Nola's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-4. The Padres have an 8-3-0 record against the spread in Vasquez's starts. The Padres are 2-1 in Vasquez's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Phillies, San Diego is the underdog at +128, and Philadelphia is -152 playing at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Padres are -162 to cover, and the Phillies are +134.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

Phillies versus Padres, on June 2, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (56.4%) in those contests.

This year Philadelphia has won 12 of 21 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of their 58 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 18-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 53.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (14-12).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, San Diego has a record of 3-2 (60%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times this season for a 24-33-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have a 32-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .361 this season while batting .261 with 34 walks and 34 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .507.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (50) this season while batting .234 with 32 extra-base hits. He's slugging .593 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 110th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and third in slugging in MLB.

Brandon Marsh has hit five homers with a team-high .471 SLG this season.

Trea Turner has seven home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Turner has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is batting .243 with three doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 115th and he is 113th in slugging.

Manny Machado is hitting .174 with six doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .267.

He is currently 159th in batting average, 153rd in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres with 40 hits.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .340 on-base percentage while slugging .318. Both are team-highs.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

5/27/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2026: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/13/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/12/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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