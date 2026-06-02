Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2
Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.
The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Royals Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (30-29) vs. Kansas City Royals (23-37)
- Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and Royals.TV
Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | KC: (+104)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+168) | KC: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 4-3, 4.02 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-4, 4.61 ERA
The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (4-3) for the Reds and Noah Cameron (2-4) for the Royals. Abbott's team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Abbott's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 2-6-0 ATS in Cameron's eight starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.
Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (58%)
Reds vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Reds, Kansas City is the underdog at +104, and Cincinnati is -122 playing at home.
Reds vs Royals Spread
- The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Reds are +168 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -205.
Reds vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Reds-Royals on June 2 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
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Reds vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.
- This season Cincinnati has been victorious six times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 57 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Reds are 33-24-0 against the spread in their 57 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have won 35.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-20).
- Kansas City is 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- In the 57 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-30-0).
- The Royals have collected a 24-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.1% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 40th in slugging.
- Stewart will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.
- Spencer Steer has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.
- Steer takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and three walks.
- JJ Bleday has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.398/.655.
- Bleday takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.
- Nathaniel Lowe has nine home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .355, a slugging percentage of .477, and has 68 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .287).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.
- Witt brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
- Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- He is 53rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Salvador Perez has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .206.
Reds vs Royals Head to Head
- 6/1/2026: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/28/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/27/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/26/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/18/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/17/2024: 13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/16/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/14/2023: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 6/13/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/12/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
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