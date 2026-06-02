Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (30-29) vs. Kansas City Royals (23-37)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Royals.TV

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | KC: (+104)

CIN: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+168) | KC: +1.5 (-205)

CIN: -1.5 (+168) | KC: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 4-3, 4.02 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-4, 4.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (4-3) for the Reds and Noah Cameron (2-4) for the Royals. Abbott's team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Abbott's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 2-6-0 ATS in Cameron's eight starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (58%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Reds, Kansas City is the underdog at +104, and Cincinnati is -122 playing at home.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Reds are +168 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -205.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Royals on June 2 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious six times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 57 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 33-24-0 against the spread in their 57 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won 35.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-20).

Kansas City is 6-10 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 57 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-30-0).

The Royals have collected a 24-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Stewart will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Spencer Steer has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .272 and slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Steer takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and three walks.

JJ Bleday has 34 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.398/.655.

Bleday takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe has nine home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .355, a slugging percentage of .477, and has 68 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .287).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Witt brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia has 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 53rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

Salvador Perez has six doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .206.

Reds vs Royals Head to Head

6/1/2026: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/27/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/26/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2024: 8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/17/2024: 13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/16/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2023: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/13/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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