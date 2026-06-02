Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (36-21) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-38)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and DSN

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | DET: (+118)

TB: (-138) | DET: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+142) | DET: +1.5 (-172)

TB: -1.5 (+142) | DET: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 4-2, 4.67 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-7, 5.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Steven Matz (4-2) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (0-7) will get the nod for the Tigers. Matz and his team are 6-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Matz's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Flaherty starts, the Tigers are 2-10-0 against the spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for four Flaherty starts this season -- they lost every game.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.6%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Rays, Detroit is the underdog at +118, and Tampa Bay is -138 playing at home.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +142 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rays-Tigers contest on June 2, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 22, or 66.7%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 8-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 56 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 33-23-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 34.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-17).

Detroit is 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 60 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-33-1).

The Tigers have covered 48.3% of their games this season, going 29-31-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has eight doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .279. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .512.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Caminero has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .438 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.534) and total hits (66) this season. He's batting .317.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .283 with a .488 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson is batting .284 with a .318 OBP and 12 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 36 walks while batting .285. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 85th in slugging.

McGonigle enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with three walks.

Dillon Dingler leads his team with 47 hits. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 98th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a .399 on-base percentage and a .450 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Tigers.

Matt Vierling is batting .211 with nine doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs Tigers Head to Head

6/1/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/8/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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