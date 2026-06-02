Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (31-30) vs. Miami Marlins (27-34)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Marlins.TV

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

WSH: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-184) | MIA: -1.5 (+150)

WSH: +1.5 (-184) | MIA: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Lovelady (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.38 ERA vs Lake Bachar (Marlins) - 0-0, 3.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Richard Lovelady (2-3) to the mound, while Lake Bachar will take the ball for the Marlins. Lovelady and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Lovelady's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Last season Bachar pitched in one game with a spread, which his team did not cover. Bachar's team was the moneyline underdog only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.5%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

The Nationals vs Marlins moneyline has Washington as a -112 favorite, while Miami is a -104 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Marlins are +150 to cover, while the Nationals are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Nationals-Marlins game on June 2, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Washington has a record of 1-3 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 38 of 61 chances this season.

The Nationals are 38-23-0 against the spread in their 61 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won six of the 30 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Miami has a 6-20 record (winning only 23.1% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-22-2).

The Marlins have a 26-34-0 record ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 63 hits and an OBP of .409 this season. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Wood will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington in slugging percentage (.537) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .389.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in MLB.

Abrams takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Daylen Lile is batting .249 with a .407 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Curtis Mead is batting .250 with a .363 OBP and 26 RBI for Washington this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has an on-base percentage of .398, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .313 and slugging .476.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks has racked up 52 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has a slugging percentage of .466, a team-best for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .194 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

6/1/2026: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/10/2026: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/2/2025: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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