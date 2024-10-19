Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 5 on Oct. 19

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: truTV

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154)

NYY: -1.5 (+128) | CLE: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.96 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 12-8, 3.47 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) for the Yankees and Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA) for the Guardians. Rodon and his team are 18-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team has been victorious in 62.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 18-11. When Bibee starts, the Guardians are 20-14-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those games.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (52.3%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Guardians, New York is the favorite at -130, and Cleveland is +110 playing at home.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Yankees are +128 to cover, and the Guardians are -154.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Guardians game on Oct. 19 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 78, or 57.8%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 62 of 108 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 88 of their 166 opportunities.

The Yankees are 81-85-0 against the spread in their 166 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 63 total times this season. They've gone 27-36 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 11-19 (36.7%).

In the 168 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-84-9).

The Guardians have put together an 88-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 180 hits and an OBP of .458 to go with a slugging percentage of .701. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

He is third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Judge has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

He is 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Gleyber Torres has been key for New York with 151 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a slugging percentage of .537 and has 173 hits, both team-high marks for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Steven Kwan a has .368 on-base percentage to pace the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .252.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

