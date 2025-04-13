Yankees vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the San Francisco Giants.

Yankees vs Giants Game Info

New York Yankees (8-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-4)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-BA+

Yankees vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | SF: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SF: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | SF: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 1-2, 5.19 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 1-0, 1.89 ERA

The Yankees will call on Carlos Rodon (1-2) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (1-0). Rodon's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Giants are 2-1-0 against the spread when Webb starts. The Giants have always been the moneyline underdog when Webb starts this season.

Yankees vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (55.9%)

Yankees vs Giants Moneyline

New York is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +110 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +160 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -194.

Yankees vs Giants Over/Under

The Yankees-Giants game on April 13 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Giants Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with eight wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 14 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have gone 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (66.7%).

In the 14 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-0).

The Giants are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.469), slugging percentage (.755) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .358 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is first in slugging.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .240 with three doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 89th, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 31st.

Ben Rice is batting .310 with a .690 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has three home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .344 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has racked up a slugging percentage of .588, a team-best for the Giants. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 13th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lee brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Wilmer Flores' 14 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .627 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 59th, his on-base percentage is 109th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos is batting .224 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Mike Yastrzemski leads his team with a .458 on-base percentage.

Yankees vs Giants Head to Head

4/12/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2024: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/2/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2023: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

