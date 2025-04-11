Yankees vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the San Francisco Giants.

Yankees vs Giants Game Info

New York Yankees (7-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (9-3)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-BA

Yankees vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-132) | SF: (+112)

NYY: (-132) | SF: (+112) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+155) | SF: +1.5 (-188)

NYY: -1.5 (+155) | SF: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 0-0, 7.27 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-0, 3.18 ERA

The Yankees will call on Marcus Stroman versus the Giants and Robbie Ray (2-0). Stroman has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Stroman's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ray has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants covered in both chances. The Giants have not been a moneyline underdog when Ray starts this season.

Yankees vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (58.5%)

Yankees vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Yankees, San Francisco is the underdog at +112, and New York is -132 playing at home.

Yankees vs Giants Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -188 to cover.

Yankees vs Giants Over/Under

The Yankees-Giants contest on April 11 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Giants Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in seven of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 6-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 12 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

The Giants have put together a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

In the 12 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-0).

The Giants have gone 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 17 hits and an OBP of .446, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .354 batting average and a slugging percentage of .792.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three walks and three RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .234 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks, while slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified hitters, he is 102nd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .367/.441/.700.

Ben Rice has three home runs, four RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Rice has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is leading the Giants with 12 hits. He's batting .273 and slugging .614 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 64th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee leads his team with a .533 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .333 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Mike Yastrzemski has accumulated a team-high .462 on-base percentage.

Heliot Ramos is hitting .235 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

