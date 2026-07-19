Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Yankees (54-43) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (62-36)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Yankees vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-110) | LAD: (-106)

NYY: (-110) | LAD: (-106) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+152)

NYY: +1.5 (-184) | LAD: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Yankees) vs TBA (Dodgers)

As of this writing, neither team has named their starting pitcher for this matchup.

Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51%)

Yankees vs Dodgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Dodgers reveal New York as the favorite (-110) and Los Angeles as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Yankees vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Dodgers are +152 to cover, while the Yankees are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Dodgers Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Dodgers on July 19 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 46 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 46-33 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 94 opportunities.

The Yankees are 45-49-0 against the spread in their 94 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 98 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-53-0).

The Dodgers are 44-54-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 96 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .601. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is second in slugging.

Rice will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with a double, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .254 with 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 75th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Bellinger enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Trent Grisham has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.339/.418.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .223 with a .302 OBP and 37 RBI for New York this season.

Chisholm has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has accumulated 98 hits with a .400 on-base percentage, leading the Dodgers in both statistics. He's batting .289 and slugging .543.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 10th in slugging.

Andy Pages is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Freddie Freeman has a .482 slugging percentage, which leads the Dodgers.

Max Muncy is hitting .260 with 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Yankees vs Dodgers Head to Head

7/17/2026: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/1/2025: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/31/2025: 18-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

18-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2025: 8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/30/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/29/2024: 11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/28/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/26/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/25/2024: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/9/2024: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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