Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (50-49) vs. Chicago White Sox (52-46)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CHSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-168) | CHW: (+142)

TEX: (-168) | CHW: (+142) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154)

TEX: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 7-5, 3.49 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 5-6, 4.15 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Jacob deGrom (7-5) versus the White Sox and Erick Fedde (5-6). When deGrom starts, his team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season. deGrom's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 6-3-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The White Sox are 5-4 in Fedde's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.8%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. White Sox reveal Texas as the favorite (-168) and Chicago as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +128 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -154.

Rangers versus White Sox, on July 20, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (51.1%) in those games.

Texas has played as a favorite of -168 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 51 of their 98 opportunities.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 46-52-0 in 98 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 36 of the 74 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Chicago has a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 95 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-42-1).

The White Sox have a 55-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 102 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .441. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average, as well.

He is 14th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Ezequiel Duran has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.321/.428.

Jake Burger has 16 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Burger has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a walk and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up 86 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .242 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 101st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Colson Montgomery has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .224. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Sam Antonacci has an on-base percentage of .371, a team-best for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth's .380 slugging percentage paces his team.

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