Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Washington Nationals will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (50-50) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-61)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Nationals.TV

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-122) | COL: (+104)

WSH: (-122) | COL: (+104) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146)

WSH: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-3, 4.04 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-8, 7.36 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (2-8, 7.36 ERA). Alvarez's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Alvarez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 9-9-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 6-12 in those matchups.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (53.5%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Washington is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +104 underdog at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Nationals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Nationals are +122 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -146.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Nationals versus Rockies game on July 20 has been set at 11.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 7-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 56-42-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 41.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (40-57).

Colorado is 37-54 (winning 40.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 99 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-50-3).

The Rockies have put together a 54-45-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 104 hits and an OBP of .401, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .556. He's batting .272.

He ranks 46th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .277 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifiers, he is 42nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 86 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.312/.545.

Curtis Mead has been key for Washington with 69 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .511.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a team-high OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.480). He's batting .299.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has collected 89 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 72nd in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jake McCarthy is batting .302 with 19 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Kyle Karros is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

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