Angels vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Angels take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Angels vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (39-61) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-47)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN

Angels vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-120) | STL: (+102)

LAA: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-205) | STL: -1.5 (+168)

LAA: +1.5 (-205) | STL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Angels vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 8-6, 3.57 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 7-4, 3.73 ERA

The Angels will give the ball to Jose Soriano (8-6, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.73 ERA). Soriano's team is 12-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Soriano starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Cardinals have a 9-7-0 ATS record in Leahy's 16 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 5-6 in Leahy's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (50.2%)

Angels vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Cardinals, Los Angeles is the favorite at -120, and St. Louis is +102 playing on the road.

Angels vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Angels. The Cardinals are +168 to cover, while the Angels are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Angels vs Cardinals Over/Under

Angels versus Cardinals on July 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

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Angels vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over in 45 of their 99 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 99 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 52-47-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 68 total times this season. They've finished 33-35 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, St. Louis has a 26-26 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Cardinals have played in 96 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-50-6).

The Cardinals have covered 57.3% of their games this season, going 55-41-0 ATS.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390) and total hits (69) this season. He's batting .235 batting average while slugging .468.

Among qualified batters, he is 116th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 45th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .235 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified, he ranks 116th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has hit 13 homers with a team-high .383 SLG this season.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .279 with a .348 OBP and 35 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Schanuel brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has totaled 108 hits with a .524 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 14th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Walker heads into this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 45th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .262 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 41 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .374 OBP to pace his team.

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