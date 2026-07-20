Mariners vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 6:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Cincinnati Reds.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Reds Game Info

Seattle Mariners (50-50) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-53)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Reds.TV

Mariners vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

SEA: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 7-8, 3.76 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 5-5, 4.11 ERA

The probable starters are George Kirby (7-8) for the Mariners and Andrew Abbott (5-5) for the Reds. Kirby and his team have a record of 6-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-9). The Reds have a 10-10-0 ATS record in Abbott's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Abbott's starts this season, and they went 7-9 in those games.

Mariners vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (67.2%)

Mariners vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Reds reveal Seattle as the favorite (-162) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Mariners vs Reds Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -164 to cover.

Mariners vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Reds on July 20 is 7.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (53.6%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 12-6 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 99 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 36-63-0 in 99 games with a line this season.

The Reds have gone 29-35 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.3% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Reds have played in 96 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-41-1).

The Reds have collected a 52-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.2% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 94 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448. He's batting .281.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Cole Young has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Young brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has been key for Seattle with 90 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-high .475 slugging percentage. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 78th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 89 hits with a .353 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .506.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Spencer Steer is batting .246 with 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

JJ Bleday is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!