Diamondbacks vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-48) vs. Athletics (42-57)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and NBCS-CA

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

ARI: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154)

ARI: -1.5 (+128) | OAK: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 6.00 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-9, 6.08 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Mitch Bratt and the Athletics will turn to Jeffrey Springs (3-9, 6.08 ERA). Bratt has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Bratt's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Athletics are 9-10-0 against the spread when Springs starts. The Athletics have a 4-8 record in Springs' 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52%)

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Athletics moneyline has the Diamondbacks as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Diamondbacks are +128 to cover, while the Athletics are -154 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Athletics on July 20, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

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Diamondbacks vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 25, or 61%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won five of six games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 98 games with a total this season.

The Diamondbacks are 54-44-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 41.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-36).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 6-11 (35.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-49-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 45-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .456, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .258 batting average and an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 70th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Marte will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a walk and two RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 89 hits, which ranks first among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .250 with 44 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona in OBP (.355) this season, fueled by 79 hits.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .258 with a .301 OBP and 47 RBI for Arizona this season.

Vargas has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has accumulated a slugging percentage of .493, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 65th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Langeliers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .244 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson is batting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.

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