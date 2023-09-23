Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 11:32 AM

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the New York Yankees.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) vs. New York Yankees (78-77)

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+142) | NYY: +1.5 (-172)

ARI: -1.5 (+142) | NYY: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 12-7, 3.48 ERA vs Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 9-9, 4.65 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (12-7) for the Diamondbacks and Schmidt (9-9) for the Yankees. Kelly and his team have a record of 16-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Kelly's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Yankees have a 14-16-0 ATS record in Schmidt's 30 starts with a set spread. The Yankees have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Schmidt's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -112 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Yankees. The Diamondbacks are +142 to cover the spread, while the Yankees are -172.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Diamondbacks-Yankees on September 25, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 41, or 59.4%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 40-24 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 84-70-0 in 154 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have won 43.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-34).

New York has a 24-30 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 153 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Yankees, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-78-6).

The Yankees have put together a 76-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.510) and total hits (155) this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 67 walks. He's batting .279 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Christian Walker is batting .261 with a .496 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.

Walker takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been key for Arizona with 138 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has put up a team-best OBP (.342) and slugging percentage (.455), and leads the Yankees in hits (155, while batting .270).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Aaron Judge is batting .268 with 15 doubles, 35 home runs and 82 walks. He's slugging .610 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .208 with 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

DJ LeMahieu has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .243.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Head to Head

9/24/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!