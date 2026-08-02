Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cubs Game Info

New York Yankees (62-49) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-48)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and YES

Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-116) | CHC: (+106)

NYY: (-116) | CHC: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182)

NYY: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 4-5, 3.57 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 8-7, 4.67 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (4-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Colin Rea (8-7, 4.67 ERA). Cole and his team are 4-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cole's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-5. The Cubs have gone 6-12-0 against the spread when Rea starts. The Cubs are 3-3 in Rea's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57.8%)

Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while New York is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Cubs are -182 to cover, and the Yankees are +150.

Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under

The Yankees-Cubs contest on Aug. 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 51 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 49-34 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 108 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 52-56-0 against the spread in their 108 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have gone 18-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Chicago has gone 8-7 (53.3%).

The Cubs have played in 106 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-49-0).

The Cubs have a 50-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.567) and total hits (106) this season. He has a .268 batting average.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Trent Grisham has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .214 and slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 138th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging in MLB.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .222 with a .403 slugging percentage and 45 RBI this year.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .247 with a .307 OBP and 44 RBI for New York this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has accumulated 118 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Cubs. He's batting .283.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks while batting .257. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 134th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .249 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 56 walks.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .212 with 13 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Yankees vs Cubs Head to Head

8/1/2026: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/31/2026: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/13/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/8/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/7/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/6/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/9/2023: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!