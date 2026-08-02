Marlins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Mets Game Info

Miami Marlins (57-55) vs. New York Mets (47-65)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-112) | NYM: (+104)

MIA: (-112) | NYM: (+104) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170)

MIA: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Marlins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 11-6, 3.82 ERA vs Robert Stock (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Sandy Alcantara (11-6) for the Marlins and Robert Stock for the Mets. Alcantara and his team are 14-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Alcantara's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-4. Stock's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Marlins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (61.1%)

Marlins vs Mets Moneyline

The Marlins vs Mets moneyline has Miami as a -112 favorite, while New York is a +104 underdog at home.

Marlins vs Mets Spread

The Marlins are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. New York is -170 to cover.

Marlins vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Marlins-Mets on Aug. 2 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (62.5%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 29-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 110 opportunities.

The Marlins have posted a record of 57-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have compiled a 10-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 24.4% of those games).

New York is 7-22 (winning only 24.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Mets have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-56-6).

The Mets have a 50-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami with 139 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .481. He's batting .322 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualifying batters, he is third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .283 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .288 with 55 walks and 51 runs scored.

Javier Sanoja has been key for Miami with 74 hits, an OBP of .306 plus a slugging percentage of .401.

Sanoja has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .308 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has racked up a slugging percentage of .365, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 125th and he is 129th in slugging.

Carson Benge has 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified players, he is 58th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .211.

A.J. Ewing is batting .268 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Marlins vs Mets Head to Head

8/1/2026: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/31/2026: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/31/2026: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2026: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/29/2026: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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