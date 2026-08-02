Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 2
Sunday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Orioles (54-57), Phillies (58-53)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 52.83%
- Orioles Win Probability: 47.17%
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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Braves (66-45), Nationals (55-57)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 51.51%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.49%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Blue Jays (52-59), Cardinals (54-57)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 55.15%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.85%
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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Mets (47-65), Marlins (57-55)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 61.11%
- Mets Win Probability: 38.89%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Guardians (56-56), Diamondbacks (59-52)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -186
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +174
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 57.06%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.94%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Reds (52-58), Pirates (56-56)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.46%
- Reds Win Probability: 46.54%
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Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Rays (65-45), White Sox (58-52)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.87%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.13%
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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Astros (57-55), Rangers (55-56)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -128
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 52.18%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.82%
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New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Cubs (63-48), Yankees (62-49)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.83%
- Yankees Win Probability: 42.17%
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Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Rockies (44-67), Royals (46-66)
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: -120
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.63%
- Rockies Win Probability: 49.37%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Angels (42-69), Brewers (69-41)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -210
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 63.01%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.99%
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Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Keider Montero
- Records: Athletics (45-66), Tigers (53-58)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -114
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.52%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.48%
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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Padres (57-54), Giants (47-64)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.16%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.84%
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Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Mariners (54-58), Twins (56-56)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.02%
- Twins Win Probability: 43.98%
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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jake Bennett
- Records: Dodgers (69-42), Red Sox (59-51)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.84%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 36.16%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.