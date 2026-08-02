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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 2

Sunday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Orioles (54-57), Phillies (58-53)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 52.83%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 47.17%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Cade Cavalli
  • Records: Braves (66-45), Nationals (55-57)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 51.51%
  • Braves Win Probability: 48.49%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:37 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SNET and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Blue Jays (52-59), Cardinals (54-57)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 55.15%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.85%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: SNY and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Mets (47-65), Marlins (57-55)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 61.11%
  • Mets Win Probability: 38.89%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Guardians (56-56), Diamondbacks (59-52)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -186
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +174

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 57.06%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.94%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Reds (52-58), Pirates (56-56)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 53.46%
  • Reds Win Probability: 46.54%

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Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Rays (65-45), White Sox (58-52)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 62.87%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 37.13%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Kumar Rocker
  • Records: Astros (57-55), Rangers (55-56)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -128
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 52.18%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 47.82%

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New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Gerrit Cole
  • Records: Cubs (63-48), Yankees (62-49)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 57.83%
  • Yankees Win Probability: 42.17%

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Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Seth Lugo
  • Records: Rockies (44-67), Royals (46-66)
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 50.63%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 49.37%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Angels (42-69), Brewers (69-41)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -210
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 63.01%
  • Angels Win Probability: 36.99%

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Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Keider Montero
  • Records: Athletics (45-66), Tigers (53-58)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -114
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.52%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 45.48%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Landen Roupp
  • Records: Padres (57-54), Giants (47-64)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.16%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.84%

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Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Taj Bradley
  • Records: Mariners (54-58), Twins (56-56)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 56.02%
  • Twins Win Probability: 43.98%

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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jake Bennett
  • Records: Dodgers (69-42), Red Sox (59-51)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 63.84%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 36.16%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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