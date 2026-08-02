Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 2

Sunday's MLB slate features the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so take a look below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-PH

MASN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Orioles (54-57), Phillies (58-53)

Orioles (54-57), Phillies (58-53) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 52.83%

52.83% Orioles Win Probability: 47.17%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS

BravesVsn and NATS Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Cade Cavalli

JR Ritchie vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Braves (66-45), Nationals (55-57)

Braves (66-45), Nationals (55-57) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 51.51%

51.51% Braves Win Probability: 48.49%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and CARD

SNET and CARD Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Liberatore

Max Scherzer vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Blue Jays (52-59), Cardinals (54-57)

Blue Jays (52-59), Cardinals (54-57) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 55.15%

55.15% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.85%

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Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MIAM

SNY and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock vs. Sandy Alcantara

Robert Stock vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Mets (47-65), Marlins (57-55)

Mets (47-65), Marlins (57-55) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 61.11%

61.11% Mets Win Probability: 38.89%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and ARID

CLEG and ARID Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Merrill Kelly

Gavin Williams vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Guardians (56-56), Diamondbacks (59-52)

Guardians (56-56), Diamondbacks (59-52) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -186

-186 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +174

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 57.06%

57.06% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.94%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SportsNet PT

CINR and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Mitch Keller

Chase Burns vs. Mitch Keller Records: Reds (52-58), Pirates (56-56)

Reds (52-58), Pirates (56-56) Reds Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.46%

53.46% Reds Win Probability: 46.54%

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Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and CHSN

RAYS and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Anthony Kay

Griffin Jax vs. Anthony Kay Records: Rays (65-45), White Sox (58-52)

Rays (65-45), White Sox (58-52) Rays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.87%

62.87% White Sox Win Probability: 37.13%

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Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Kumar Rocker

Peter Lambert vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Astros (57-55), Rangers (55-56)

Astros (57-55), Rangers (55-56) Astros Moneyline Odds: -128

-128 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 52.18%

52.18% Rangers Win Probability: 47.82%

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New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and YES

MARQ and YES Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Gerrit Cole

Colin Rea vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Cubs (63-48), Yankees (62-49)

Cubs (63-48), Yankees (62-49) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.83%

57.83% Yankees Win Probability: 42.17%

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Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and ROYL

COLR and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Seth Lugo

Kyle Freeland vs. Seth Lugo Records: Rockies (44-67), Royals (46-66)

Rockies (44-67), Royals (46-66) Rockies Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.63%

50.63% Rockies Win Probability: 49.37%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Walbert Urena vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Angels (42-69), Brewers (69-41)

Angels (42-69), Brewers (69-41) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Angels Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 63.01%

63.01% Angels Win Probability: 36.99%

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Detroit Tigers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and DSN

NBCS-CA and DSN Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs. Keider Montero

Gage Jump vs. Keider Montero Records: Athletics (45-66), Tigers (53-58)

Athletics (45-66), Tigers (53-58) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -114

-114 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.52%

54.52% Athletics Win Probability: 45.48%

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San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-BA

SDPA and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Landen Roupp

Kyle Hart vs. Landen Roupp Records: Padres (57-54), Giants (47-64)

Padres (57-54), Giants (47-64) Padres Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Giants Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.16%

51.16% Padres Win Probability: 48.84%

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Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and MNNT

SEAM and MNNT Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Taj Bradley

George Kirby vs. Taj Bradley Records: Mariners (54-58), Twins (56-56)

Mariners (54-58), Twins (56-56) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Twins Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.02%

56.02% Twins Win Probability: 43.98%

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Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Jake Bennett

Emmet Sheehan vs. Jake Bennett Records: Dodgers (69-42), Red Sox (59-51)

Dodgers (69-42), Red Sox (59-51) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.84%

63.84% Red Sox Win Probability: 36.16%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.