Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs take on the New York Yankees.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Yankees Game Info

Chicago Cubs (62-48) vs. New York Yankees (62-48)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FOX

Cubs vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-124) | NYY: (+114)

CHC: (-124) | NYY: (+114) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+184) | NYY: +1.5 (-225)

CHC: -1.5 (+184) | NYY: +1.5 (-225) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Cubs) - 6-7, 5.80 ERA vs Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-3, 3.23 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to David Peterson (6-7, 5.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Max Fried (4-3, 3.23 ERA). When Peterson starts, his team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season. Peterson's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The Yankees have gone 7-4-0 against the spread when Fried starts. The Yankees have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Fried starts this season.

Cubs vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (50.4%)

Cubs vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Cubs, New York is the underdog at +114, and Chicago is -124 playing at home.

Cubs vs Yankees Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Yankees. The Cubs are +184 to cover the spread, while the Yankees are -225.

Cubs vs Yankees Over/Under

A combined run total of 6.5 has been set for Cubs-Yankees on Aug. 1, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 39, or 56.5%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 29-26 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 105 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 49-56-0 against the spread in their 105 games that had a posted line this season.

The Yankees have won 47.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-11).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, New York has gone 3-1 (75%).

The Yankees have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-58-3 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have a 52-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.6% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 117 hits and an OBP of .379, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .536. He's batting .283.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 23rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage 100th, and his slugging percentage 136th.

Alex Bregman has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Bregman brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with six doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .214 with a .293 OBP and 61 RBI for Chicago this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has accumulated 106 hits with a .358 on-base percentage and a .569 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .269.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Trent Grisham has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks while batting .214. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .315.

His batting average is 134th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 104th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.

Paul Goldschmidt has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 23 walks while batting .250.

Cubs vs Yankees Head to Head

7/31/2026: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/13/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/8/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/7/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/6/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/9/2023: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/7/2023: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!