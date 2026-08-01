Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (65-45) vs. Washington Nationals (55-56)

Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Nationals.TV

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-164) | WSH: (+150)

ATL: (-164) | WSH: (+150) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

ATL: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 4-3, 3.64 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Nationals) - 3-7, 5.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (4-3) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (3-7) will take the ball for the Nationals. López's team is 5-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lopez's team is 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 5-4-0 ATS in Mikolas' nine starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.6%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -164 favorite at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -150 to cover.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 51, or 65.4%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 12-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 107 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 55-52-0 against the spread in their 107 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have put together a 40-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Washington has gone 7-12 (36.8%).

The Nationals have played in 108 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-46-4).

The Nationals have a 63-45-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 113 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 56 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 59th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 59th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging in the majors.

Albies brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.496) powered by 41 extra-base hits.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 93 hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood a has .398 on-base percentage to pace the Nationals. He's batting .269 while slugging .546.

He ranks 47th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

CJ Abrams paces his team with 116 hits and has a club-high .563 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 19 doubles, five triples, 23 home runs and 16 walks while batting .283.

Daylen Lile is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

7/31/2026: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/30/2026: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2026: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/23/2026: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2026: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/23/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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